C-19: Three more die, 566 more infected in Rajshahi, Barishal

Three more people died of and 566 more have been infected with the coronavirus in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Two more people died of and 232 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said both of the deceased had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of them, one was from Rajshahi and another from Chapainawabganj districts.

Some 68 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 232 more people have tested positive for the virus in seven districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,13,954 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant falling trend compared to the previous day's 974.

Of the 232 new infected cases, 72 were detected in Pabna, followed by 63 in Bogura, 51 in Sirajganj, 18 in Rajshahi, 16 in Joypurhat, 10 in Chapainawabganj and two in Natore districts.

A total of 1,717 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of the total deceased, 697 were from Bogura, 330 from Rajshahi including 211 in the city and 176 from Natore districts of the division.

Among the total infected, 1,00,810 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 451 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

BARISHAL: One more person died of and 334 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.

An elderly man died of the virus at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours. The deceased, aged about 85, was a resident of Agailjhara Upazila.

He was found positive for the virus.

With this, the fatality cases rose to 232 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 334 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 50,177 in the division.

Deputy Director of Barishal Divisional Director of Health Shyamol Krishna Mandol confirmed the information.

According to the health department sources, a total of 903 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 334 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 36.99 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 130 are in Barishal including 56 in the city, 44 in Bhola, 29 in Patuakhali, 37 in Pirojpur, 36 in Barguna and 58 in Jhalakathi districts.

With this, the total virus cases now stands at 20,275 in Barishal District.

A total of 684 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

On the other hand, some 119 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 45,498 in the division.











