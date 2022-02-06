Killing mother crabs rampant in breeding season at Dacope



Some of the netted mother crabs. photo: observer

This is the full season of breeding by mother crabs. Like previous years, catching of egg-carrying crabs is going on in different rivers and canals. Unscrupulous fishers are continuing netting mother crabs in connivance with some officials of the Department of Forest (DoF). During the breeding season crab catching permit remains suspended. But this time it is now maintained.

According to local sources, January and February are the season for crab breeding. During this time, crab catching pass permit in Sundarn is kept suspended in order to enhance breeding. Huge breeding takes place during this time. Thousands of fishers are used to live on crab catching in coastal areas. Huge foreign currency is being earned from export of crabs.

Ignoring the ban, mother crab catching is going on freely in different rivers and canals in east Sundarbans and west Sundarbans under the DoF.

Under financial contract, so-called officials of DoF are facilitating mother crab killing. Prices of crabs arepoor for several months. At present, crabs are selling at higher prices.

Per kg crab is selling at the minimum price of Tk 120 while the maximum selling price is Tk 1,300. In profiteering interest, hundreds of fishers are taking fish catching permits and collecting thousands of maunds of crabs every day. It is damaging breeding grounds of mother crabs.

Fishers are selling the crabs to different deports in different bazaars. As eye wash few consignments of crabs are seized by law-enforcing members. But the caching of mother crabs is going on as usual.

This reckless crab killing is destroying the shrimp farming potential, conscious sections said. They asked for stopping pass permit for catching fish.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some fishers, on condition of anonymity, said, few officials of the DoF are issuing fish pass permit at Tk 2,000-2,500 for a two-men boat weekly and Tk 3,000-3,500 for three-men boat. Sometimes, these officials are taking away crabs from fishers' boats and selling.

Chadpai Range Officer (ACF) Md Enamul Haq of west DoF said, "When we conduct campaign we seize crab caching tools and we destroy these by burning. And if fishers are caught, they are sent to court. Our patrol will continue strongly till end of the season."













