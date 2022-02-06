Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Killing mother crabs rampant in breeding season at Dacope

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

Some of the netted mother crabs. photo: observer

Some of the netted mother crabs. photo: observer

DACOPE, KHULNA, Feb 5: Mother crabs are being killed unabated in the Sundarbans in Dacope Upazila of the district.
This is the full season of breeding by mother crabs. Like previous years, catching of egg-carrying crabs is going on in different rivers and canals. Unscrupulous fishers are continuing netting mother crabs in connivance with some officials of the Department of Forest (DoF). During the breeding season crab catching permit remains suspended. But this time it is now maintained.   
According to local sources, January and February are the season for crab breeding. During this time, crab catching pass permit in Sundarn is kept suspended in order to enhance breeding. Huge breeding takes place during this time. Thousands of fishers are used to live on crab catching in coastal areas. Huge foreign currency is being earned from export of crabs.
Ignoring the ban, mother crab catching is going on freely in different rivers and canals in east Sundarbans and west Sundarbans under the DoF.
Under financial contract, so-called officials of DoF are facilitating mother crab killing. Prices of crabs arepoor for several months. At present, crabs are selling at higher prices.
Per kg crab is selling at the minimum price of Tk 120 while the maximum selling price is Tk 1,300. In profiteering interest, hundreds of fishers are taking fish catching permits and collecting thousands of maunds of crabs every day. It is damaging breeding grounds of mother crabs.
Fishers are selling the crabs to different deports in different bazaars. As eye wash few consignments of crabs are seized by law-enforcing members. But the caching of mother crabs is going on as usual.
This reckless crab killing is destroying the shrimp farming potential, conscious sections said. They asked for stopping pass permit for catching fish.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some fishers, on condition of anonymity, said, few officials of the DoF are issuing fish pass permit at Tk 2,000-2,500 for a two-men boat weekly and Tk 3,000-3,500 for three-men boat. Sometimes, these officials are taking away crabs from fishers' boats and selling.
Chadpai Range Officer (ACF) Md Enamul Haq of west DoF said, "When we conduct campaign we seize crab caching tools and we destroy these by burning. And if fishers are caught, they are sent to court. Our patrol will continue strongly till end of the season."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cancer-checking squash being farmed in Feni
Saraswati Puja celebrated in districts
MCC mayor opens road with RCC drain
15 people arrested with drugs in 10 districts
Inaugural programme of PIB training
Brick kilns destroying forests at Bauphal
Man, son electrocuted at Sarishabari
Farmers busy planting Boro sapling in Meherpur


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft