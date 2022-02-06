Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on throne

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on throne

Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on throne

LONDON, Feb 5: Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on the British throne on Sunday, a milestone never reached by any of her predecessors over the last 1,000 years, and one which only a few monarchs across the globe have ever achieved.
Elizabeth, 95, became the queen of Britain and more than a dozen other realms including Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the death of her father King George VI on Feb 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour.
The news was broken to her by her husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99 after more than seven decades by her side.
Elizabeth will mark 'Accession Day' in private as is customary, not viewing it as something to celebrate. But there will be four days of national events to mark her Platinum Jubilee in June.
"While it is a moment for national celebration, it will be a day of mixed emotions for Her Majesty as the day also marks 70 years since the death of her beloved father George VI," Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament on Wednesday, thanking the monarch for "her tireless service".
Elizabeth has continued to carry out official duties well into her 90s, but has been little seen in public since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and was then instructed by doctors to rest.
However, Buckingham Palace on Friday released footage ahead of Sunday's landmark, showing her viewing items from previous royal jubilees, such as a fan given to her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria to mark her 50th year on the throne in 1887, signed by family, friends and politicians.
Ironically Elizabeth was not destined to be monarch at her birth, and only became queen because her uncle Edward VIII abdicated to be with American divorcee Wallis Simpson. But in 2015, she overtook Victoria as Britain's longest-reigning sovereign in a line that traces its origin back to Norman King William I and his 1066 conquest of England.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How humans detect smell of body odour and musk
'Good but not enough'
Divided US Republicans punish dissidents as Pence rebukes Trump
Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on throne
Vaccination compulsory in Austria, in EU first
It's Cold War 2.0?
Xi hosts world leader banquet after two years of isolation
Earth's water was in solar system before Earth itself


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft