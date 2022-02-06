Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Vaccination compulsory in Austria, in EU first

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

VIENNA, Feb 5: It's official: Austrians over the age of 18 must be vaccinated against Covid-19 from Saturday or face the possibility of a heavy fine, an unprecedented measure in the European Union.
The new measure, adopted on January 20 by Parliament, came into force on Saturday, the culmination of a process that began in November in the face of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
The government decided to pursue its new, tougher approach despite criticism within the country. "No other country in Europe is following us on compulsory vaccines," said Manuel Krautgartner, who has campaigned against the new approach.
In neighbouring Germany, a similar  proposal championed by the new Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz was debated last month in the lower house of parliament but many MPs still oppose the idea.
Despite the threat of such a drastic measure, the vaccination rate in Austria has still failed to take off, languishing below the levels seen in France or Spain.
The humanitarian association Arbeiter Samariter Bund, which oversees some vaccination sites in the capital Vienna, said there had an uptick in turnout this week.
"We recorded a small increase of around nine percent compared to last week," the organisation's manager, Michael Hausmann, said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How humans detect smell of body odour and musk
'Good but not enough'
Divided US Republicans punish dissidents as Pence rebukes Trump
Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on throne
Vaccination compulsory in Austria, in EU first
It's Cold War 2.0?
Xi hosts world leader banquet after two years of isolation
Earth's water was in solar system before Earth itself


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft