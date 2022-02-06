It's Cold War 2.0?

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 5: Russia has a stake in crises around the world from Ukraine to Syria, Sudan and Mali -- and that is reflected in the active role it takes at the UN Security Council on issues both big and small, contrasting with the relative detachment of the United States.

The paradox is that, by at least one measure, the former superpower's role at the Security Council is outsized: Moscow does not carry much weight in the global economy, and its financial contribution to the United Nations is far below that of Washington, the European Union or China.

"Russia's greatest strength is that it feels no shame about blowing up UN diplomacy when it wants to," says Richard Gowan, a UN specialist at the International Crisis Group think tank in New York. "In contrast to China, which still tries to avoid getting into big fights in New York, Russia will use its veto at the Security Council even when it offends most other UN members," he told AFP.

The Soviet Union, as a member of the victorious Allied Forces in World War II, was made a permanent member of the Security Council in 1945. Russia kept the seat after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

The Cold War's legacy is that, with the Soviet Union's disintegration, "the old balancing act has disappeared in favor of a formidable asymmetry," says Bertrand Badie, professor of international relations in Paris. "Russia suffers from a rapid and brutal power deficit that makes its international game uncertain," Badie said.

As in any asymmetrical conflict the Russians are using what tools they can to maintain power -- especially at the United Nations. In recent months they have made their mark in a number of areas, often definitively steering debates or negotiations in the direction they want. On Monday, Moscow was unable to prevent a Security Council meeting on growing fears that it will invade Ukraine, with 10 out of 15 countries voting in favor of the session.

But at the meeting the other Council members failed to unite against Russia, and US-Russian sniping only served to highlight the paralysis that recurs at the body responsible for global peace and security. In December, Russia vetoed a resolution linking international security to global warming for the first time. -AFP











