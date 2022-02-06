Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Olympic 100m champ Jacobs wins on return

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

BERLIN, FEB 5: Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs marked his long-awaited return to the track with victory in the 60m at the Berlin indoor meet on Friday, while pole vault star Armand Duplantis agonisingly missed out on breaking his own world record.
Italian sprinter Jacobs won in a time of 6.51sec in his first appearance since stunning the sport at the Tokyo Games in August.
Jacobs, the European champion over 60m, had said on the eve of the event that he had come to Berlin "just to win".
He was as good as his word, seeing off Ivory Coast's Arthur Cisse (6.60sec) and Jimmy Vicaut of France (6.61sec) at the finish.
"I'm very happy with my feelings in this first race," Jacobs, who spent the last month in a warm-weather training camp in the Canary Islands, told AFP.
"I hope to run a little faster but after such a long period without competition it's normal to take time to rediscover the rhythm."
The 27-year-old Jacobs had not competed since he won double gold in the 100m and 4x100m relay in Japan and prepared for his return in Germany by addressing head-on the suspicions which lingered over his surprise Olympic triumphs.
"I would never do anything as an athlete competing for my country that would bring disrepute on me as a man or on my nation," Jacobs told the Daily Telegraph in an interview last week, when asked directly if he had ever taken banned performance-enhancing substances.
His stated goal for the indoor season is to break the European 60m record of 6.42sec, held since 2009 by Britain's Dwain Chambers.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shiffrin admits no Beijing medal would be 'disappointing'
Olympic 100m champ Jacobs wins on return
Conte says Spurs must learn from mistakes in transfer market
Milik hat-trick fires Marseille second in Ligue 1
ManU suffer shock FA Cup shoot-out exit against Middlesbrough
Rohit plots steady course for India-Windies series
Tears and anger as Australia cricket coach Langer departs
Root to captain England in West Indies despite Ashes flop


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft