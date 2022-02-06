Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ManU suffer shock FA Cup shoot-out exit against Middlesbrough

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (C) and teammates react to their defeat as they leave after the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on February 4, 2022. Middlesbrough won the tie 8-7 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 at full and extra time. photo: AFP

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (C) and teammates react to their defeat as they leave after the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on February 4, 2022. Middlesbrough won the tie 8-7 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 at full and extra time. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, FEB 5: Ralf Rangnick claimed Manchester United were robbed by VAR after his side suffered a shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Championship club Middlesbrough who won 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Friday.
Rangnick's team crashed out in the fourth round after Anthony Elanga blazed his spot-kick over the bar in a nerve-jangling shoot-out at Old Trafford.
Swedish teenager Elanga was the only player from either team to miss in the shoot-out, leaving the forward holding his head in disbelief as Middlesbrough celebrated their stunning victory.
Jadon Sancho had put United ahead in the first half, but Matt Crooks grabbed a controversial equaliser after the interval to set the stage for Middlesbrough's memorable upset.
Crooks' goal was allowed to stand despite Duncan Watmore controlling the ball with his hand before providing the assist.
"We conceded a goal which I don't understand why it stood. He controlled it with his hand," Rangnick said.
"In the moment when they scored, it was clear that VAR would not allow this goal to stand."
Even Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder thought the goal would be ruled out, saying: "I thought straight away it was handball.
"I thought it would be chalked out and was delighted it wasn't. The FA Cup is alive and kicking!"
Cristiano Ronaldo had missed a first half spot-kick for United, who have now lost seven of their last eight penalty shoot-outs, including last season's Europa League final against Villarreal.
United had 30 shots in total but lacked the composure and cutting edge required to kill off supposedly inferior opponents.
"I'm incredibly disappointed," Rangnick said. "We should have won and killed off the game in the first half.
"Crossbar, post, missed penalty and numerous chances. It should have been 2-0 or 3-0."
United are without a major trophy in five years and their hopes of ending that drought are dwindling given their Premier League struggles and a tricky Champions League last 16 tie against Atletico Madrid.
The FA Cup embarrassment is the latest hammer blow for United at the end of a painful week that saw their England forward Mason Greenwood arrested over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman.
While still in custody, the 20-year-old was further arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.
Greenwood, who was released on bail on Wednesday, has been suspended from all football activities at United since the arrest that sent shockwaves through Old Trafford.
Wilder masterminded a shock 2-1 win on his last visit to Old Trafford with Sheffield United.
Initially, it seemed there was little chance of a repeat as Sancho hit the bar after Middlesbrough made a hash of clearing in the second minute.
Paul Pogba was making his first United start since November 2 after recovering from a thigh injury.
And the France midfielder announced his return by winning a 20th minute penalty when he ran onto Luke Shaw's pass and Anfernee Dijksteel hauled him down.
Ronaldo dragged his spot-kick wide to the delight of 9,000 Middlesbrough fans behind the goal.
But Sancho gave United the lead in the 25th minute, taking Bruno Fernandes' long pass in his stride with a superb first touch and cleverly working space to drill a fierce shot that deflected in off Isiah Jones.
Middlesbrough snatched their equaliser in the 64th minute when Watmore controlled a long pass with his hand as the ball bounced off his body, before lofting a pass for United academy graduate Crooks to net at the far post.
Convinced the goal should be disallowed, United surrounded referee Anthony Taylor to protest, but VAR allowed it to stand as the offence was deemed to be accidental under a new rule introduced last year.
Fernandes missed a golden opportunity to restore the lead, shooting against the post with an empty net gaping in front of him.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shiffrin admits no Beijing medal would be 'disappointing'
Olympic 100m champ Jacobs wins on return
Conte says Spurs must learn from mistakes in transfer market
Milik hat-trick fires Marseille second in Ligue 1
ManU suffer shock FA Cup shoot-out exit against Middlesbrough
Rohit plots steady course for India-Windies series
Tears and anger as Australia cricket coach Langer departs
Root to captain England in West Indies despite Ashes flop


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft