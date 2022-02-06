Root to captain England in West Indies despite Ashes flop

LONDON, FEB 5: Joe Root was confirmed as England's Test captain for next month's tour of the West Indies on Friday despite the team's embarrassing flop in Australia as assistant coach Graham Thorpe became the latest Ashes casualty.

England's interim managing director Andrew Strauss said Root would remain in charge for the red-ball tour of the Caribbean, with the first Test starting on March 8.

"Having spoken to him it is absolutely clear the extent of his commitment to moving this England Test team forward," said the former England skipper. "He's got incredible motivation and energy to do that.

"He's bruised, hugely disappointed by what went on in the Ashes and I think it goes without saying there are many others in the same boat on that one, but he has the respect of the players, they all play for him and obviously he sets a magnificent example both on and off the field."

Thorpe became the latest senior member of team management to lose his job following the 4-0 Ashes defeat after the departures of managing director Ashley Giles and head coach Chris Silverwood this week. A brief statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Thorpe's exit.

His former Surrey and England colleague Alec Stewart, now the county's director of cricket, has been linked with the position of head coach on an interim basis but Strauss said the ECB had still to conduct "soundings" and there was no preferred candidate for the post. -AFP


















