Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Root to captain England in West Indies despite Ashes flop

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

LONDON, FEB 5: Joe Root was confirmed as England's Test captain for next month's tour of the West Indies on Friday despite the team's embarrassing flop in Australia as assistant coach Graham Thorpe became the latest Ashes casualty.
England's interim managing director Andrew Strauss said Root would remain in charge for the red-ball tour of the Caribbean, with the first Test starting on March 8.
"Having spoken to him it is absolutely clear the extent of his commitment to moving this England Test team forward," said the former England skipper. "He's got incredible motivation and energy to do that.
"He's bruised, hugely disappointed by what went on in the Ashes and I think it goes without saying there are many others in the same boat on that one, but he has the respect of the players, they all play for him and obviously he sets a magnificent example both on and off the field."
Thorpe became the latest senior member of team management to lose his job following the 4-0 Ashes defeat after the departures of managing director Ashley Giles and head coach Chris Silverwood this week. A brief statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Thorpe's exit.
His former Surrey and England colleague Alec Stewart, now the county's director of cricket, has been linked with the position of head coach on an interim basis but Strauss said the ECB had still to conduct "soundings" and there was no preferred candidate for the post.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shiffrin admits no Beijing medal would be 'disappointing'
Olympic 100m champ Jacobs wins on return
Conte says Spurs must learn from mistakes in transfer market
Milik hat-trick fires Marseille second in Ligue 1
ManU suffer shock FA Cup shoot-out exit against Middlesbrough
Rohit plots steady course for India-Windies series
Tears and anger as Australia cricket coach Langer departs
Root to captain England in West Indies despite Ashes flop


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft