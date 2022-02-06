

Afghan recruit Shahzad chastised for smoking at ground

The opener was spotted smoking on the field of play and was found to be in breach of Article 2.20 of the BCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game, says a BCB media release on Saturday.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Shahzad.

The incident occurred when the start of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League T20 2022 match between Minister Dhaka and Comilla Victorians at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium was being delayed by rain. The match was eventually called off because of inclement weather.

On-field umpires Tanvir Ahmed and Mahfuzur Rahman, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Mozahid Swapam levelled the charge.

The player admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Neeyamur Rashid and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Afghan cricketers Karim Janat of Comilla Victorians, Mohammad Shahzad and Fazal Haque Farooqi of Minister Dhaka were seen in chatting near the dressing room during the drizzling that propelled the postponement of both the BPL matches of the day.

Shahzad smoked an electric cigarette from his jacket pocket and the media manager of Minister Dhaka was seen to try to stop Shahzad, but failed as Shahzad was hardly paying heed to him. Mizanur Rahman Babul, the manager of Dhaka and senior cricketer of the team Tamim Iqbal later on seen to convince Shahzad to stop smoking. Shahzad looked angry by the intervention and entered into the dressing room.















