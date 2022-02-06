MSC & Russel, none wins in two red cards' match

Video
Sunday, 6 February, 2022
Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Sports Reporter

A moment of the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football match between Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra on Saturday at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur. photo: BFF

A moment of the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football match between Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra on Saturday at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur. photo: BFF

The match had seen two goals and an equal number of red cards, yet none of the opponents, Mohammedan Sporting Club and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra could eventually win Saturday's thrilling match of the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League in Tongi.
The match at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium was full of excitement. Both the opponents played equally and had equal opportunities to win.
Mali striker Souleyman Diabate opened the net for the traditional black and white outfits with a precious header in the 23rd minute of the match.
For trying to block Souleyman's goal attempt with a handball inside the box, Saad Uddin of Sk Russel was handed the second yellow card, equivalent to a red card at the same time. Thus the Russel boys became a 10-man unit.
However, the black and white outfits too succumbed to the same misfortune in the second half. While struggling to clear the ball in the 67th minute, Mohammedan defender Masud Rana's leg touched Rahmat Miah's head and was awarded a direct red card for the incautious action. That way the black and white outfits were left a 10-man unit eventually.
After losing an important defender, the Mohammedan defence became shaky and profiting from which, the Russel boys were trying heart and soul to level the margin. Their repeated attempts finally paid off as Kyrgyzstan defender Aizar Akmatov sent the ball home with an eye-catching header. None were able to score anymore till the long whistle and the teams had to stay satisfied with one point for each.
In Munshiganj, Chittagong Abahani came from behind one goal to defeat Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in a 2-1 match on the day. The old city's team were ahead with a four-minute goal by Philip. But their lead could not survive the second half as Ebimobiwei of the Chattogram team levelled the margin netting one goal in the 53rd minute. The Chattogram boys went ahead in the 72nd minute with a goal by Rubel Miah finally. The Rahmatganj boys were not able to hold the opponents back in the renaming time.
With the two matches, the first round of BPL also came to an end. The second round is set to roll on 7 February.





