Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:15 AM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu BPL 2022

Taskin uncertain for next BPL matches

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Sports Reporter

Taskin Ahmed, who is representing Sylhet Sunrisers in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022, is doubtful for the rest part of the event as his old adversary, the back pain, assailed the speedster again.
"Taskin Ahmed had been carrying back injury and stiffness added there after the last match in Chattogram,"Jopy Saha, physio of Sylhet Sunrisers confirmed media on Saturday.
"Based on his complain regarding back pain, we conducted an MRI and found the injury there. We immediately communicated with a BCB's physio," he added.
Soon after the BPL, the Bangladesh National team will engage in a three-match ODI series followed by a two-match T20i series at home against touring Afghanistan. The experienced Tigers' quick is one of the sharpest weapons in the pace battery and the BCB as well as SS authorities are not interested in taking any risk on him.
"We are not in a position to take risk with him since series against Afghanistan is very close and we've to ensure that he will be playing in the home series," Saha clarified.
"So, he'll not be playing in the BPL until he gains complete relief from the back pain," he said further.
Taskin took five wickets for Sunrisers from four innings and remained in sideline in the 5th and 6th match against Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal.


