

Premier Bank holds annual business conference

Member of the Board of Director Shafiqur Rahman and Chairman Risk Management Committee Mohammad Imran Iqbal, Member of the Board of Director Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP; Member of the Board of Director Jamal G Ahmed and Nahyan Haroon were present as special guest. Advisor Muhammed Ali, Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, among others also attended the conference.

Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Chairman, Board of Directors of Premier Bank Limited stated at the inaugural that Bangladesh, along with the entire world is going through the turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. He expressed his most sincere gratitude towards Directors, Management, Divisional Heads, 120 Branch Managers and officials of the bank for ensuring the overall development and growth of the bank despite the hit taken from Covid-19 at the end of the fiscal year of 2021.

The Advisor to the bank Muhammad Ali stated that Bangladesh is recovering from the consequences of the pandemic and is moving forward swiftly. The rural economy remains strong. Foreign income is increasing rapidly. The Managing Director and CEO, M. Reazul Karim, said if we could use the lessons learned from facing the adverse situations of 2021 on 2022, Bangladesh would become a shining example in the global community.

He further stated the continuity of the recovery phase of the economy from the damage caused by Covid-19 would be the New Year's challenge for the banking sector. Additionally, he stated that we must quickly develop strategic plans that benefit from the latest technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution such as IoT, BlockChain and Robotics to develop a skilled workforce to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the 4th industrial revolution.

All Branch Managers, Zonal Heads along with all Division Heads of Head Office were the key participants on the occasion abiding by the Covid-19 protocols having negative certificate and wearing the mask. Annual Business Conference-2022 of The Premier Bank Ltd was held at R Events, Renaissance Hotel Gulshan Dhaka on Saturday. Freedom Fighter Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Chairman, Board of Directors of Premier Bank Limited inaugurated the occasion as chief guest, says a press release.Member of the Board of Director Shafiqur Rahman and Chairman Risk Management Committee Mohammad Imran Iqbal, Member of the Board of Director Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP; Member of the Board of Director Jamal G Ahmed and Nahyan Haroon were present as special guest. Advisor Muhammed Ali, Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, among others also attended the conference.Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Chairman, Board of Directors of Premier Bank Limited stated at the inaugural that Bangladesh, along with the entire world is going through the turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. He expressed his most sincere gratitude towards Directors, Management, Divisional Heads, 120 Branch Managers and officials of the bank for ensuring the overall development and growth of the bank despite the hit taken from Covid-19 at the end of the fiscal year of 2021.The Advisor to the bank Muhammad Ali stated that Bangladesh is recovering from the consequences of the pandemic and is moving forward swiftly. The rural economy remains strong. Foreign income is increasing rapidly. The Managing Director and CEO, M. Reazul Karim, said if we could use the lessons learned from facing the adverse situations of 2021 on 2022, Bangladesh would become a shining example in the global community.He further stated the continuity of the recovery phase of the economy from the damage caused by Covid-19 would be the New Year's challenge for the banking sector. Additionally, he stated that we must quickly develop strategic plans that benefit from the latest technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution such as IoT, BlockChain and Robotics to develop a skilled workforce to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the 4th industrial revolution.All Branch Managers, Zonal Heads along with all Division Heads of Head Office were the key participants on the occasion abiding by the Covid-19 protocols having negative certificate and wearing the mask.