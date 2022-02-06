MBL Donates Tk 5 lac to SWAC

Video
Sunday, 6 February, 2022
Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) donated Tk.5.00 lac to the Society for Welfare of Autistic Children (SWAC). Bank's Company Secretary Abu Asghar G. Haruni handed over the cheque to SWAC Chairperson Subarna Chakma at the SWAC's Head Office, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Shamim Ahmed, SVP and Head of Credit Risk Management Division and Sustainable Finance Unit of the bank was present along with other senior officials from both the organisations.
Mercantile Bank Limited donates each year to SWAC as part of Corporate Social Responsibility of the Bank.


