Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:15 AM
Home Business

Banking Events

NRBC Bank wins RTV Krishi Padak-2022

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

NRBC Bank was awarded the RTV Krishi Padak-2022 for the role of agricultural development in the countries. On behalf of NRBC Bank SM Pervez Tamal, Chairman of the Bank and Director A KM Mostafizur Rahman received the Krishi Padak from Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque and Fisheries and livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim.
The function was also addressed, among others, by RTV Chairman Morshed Alam MP,  RTV's Managing Director Humayun Kabir, Chief Executive Officer Syed Ashique Rahman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Shibli Rubaiya Ul Islam and City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser, says a press release.
RTV has introduced the award last year and a total of eight persons and two organisations have received the prize in 10 categories. Agriculture Minister and Awami League Presidium Member Dr. Md. Abdur Razzak received RTV Agriculture Medal lifetime achievement award for special contribution in agriculture. Among others Bangladesh Fish Research Institute (BFRI), Mymonsingh and SKS Foundation also received the award on different categories.  
Pervez Tamal said, NRBC Bank is lending money to the farmers and rural people  in an easy process. Microcredit schemes have been introduced for this purpose. Under this scheme in partnership banking, loans will be given to 1 lakh marginalized people in the next one year by they will be able to become self-reliant by arranging their own work.
Calling upon the urban youths to invest in commercialisation of agriculture, Razzaque said, "Commercialisation of agriculture is a target of the government and that's why we want the educated youths particularly who lives in urban area to come to farming activities." Different farm products would be exported globally and the youths will make huge earn from the agricultural commodities, he hoped.


