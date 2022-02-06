US adds 467,000 jobs in Jan, far better than expected

WASHINGTON, Feb 5: Despite a renewed onslaught of Covid-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant, the US economy added 467,000 jobs in January, the government said Friday, far more than had been expected.

The Labor Department report, which also showed the unemployment rate rising slightly to four percent, was a positive surprise for the world's largest economy since many analysts expected it had either seen weak or negative hiring in the first month of 2022.

Major industries that hired last month included the bars and restaurants that comprise the leisure and hospitality sector, which gained the most of any sector with 151,000 positions. Professional and business services added 86,000 positions and retail trade 61,000.

Overall, the economy had added 19.1 million jobs since the nadir of the Covid-19 crisis in April 2020, but it is still short 2.9 million positions, the data said. -AFP















