IndiGo names co-founder and promoter Bhatia as MD

NEW DELHI, Feb 5: Gearing up for Tata-Air India big plans, IndiGo on Friday announced it will embark on a major expansion on international longhaul routes. The budget carrier's co-founder and promoter Rahul Bhatia has been appointed as MD to prepare for this next phase of growth.

The airline quoted Bhatia as saying that his "agenda would be transformational and would focus on expanding the airline's presence in India and in international markets and building for the long term. "

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, "I would describe Rahul as a restless and driven entrepreneur, who is always looking for bigger and improved opportunities in any business or venture. For example, our initiative into cargo, as well as the entire digitisation in the last couple of years were spearheaded by Rahul. "

"We are now entering a new phase in our journey, with more international and longhaul flights. In this evolving and exciting environment, strengthening the thought leadership in the company is a timely and welcome move," Dutta added. About Bhatia's new role, IndiGo chairman Meleveetil Damodaran said, "This will further strengthen the airline in the years ahead. Bhatia would oversee all aspects of the airline, and actively lead the management team. -TNN















