Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Argentina pays IMF $370mn in debt interest

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 5: Argentina on Friday paid $370 million to the IMF as interest on a $44 billion debt that was rescheduled late last month, officials said.
The Central Bank's bulletin showed international reserves of $37.18 billion at the end of the day, a difference from the day before corresponding to the amount paid out Friday.
It was the second payment of the year by Argentina, after a transfer of approximately $700 million last Friday, the day that the rescheduling announcement was announced.
Argentina and the IMF announced a week ago an agreement in principle on a renegotiation of the country's $44 billion debt in return for economic reforms.
Under the new deal, Argentina has committed to progressively reducing its fiscal deficit from three percent of GDP in 2021 to 0.9 percent in 2024.
The gradual reduction -- to 2.5 percent in 2022 and 1.9 percent in 2023 -- would "not prevent the recovery" of the economy, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said last week.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank holds annual business conference
MBL Donates Tk 5 lac to SWAC
NRBC Bank wins RTV Krishi Padak-2022
US adds 467,000 jobs in Jan, far better than expected
IndiGo names co-founder and promoter Bhatia as MD
Argentina pays IMF $370mn in debt interest
Air India aircraft maintenance technicians threaten strike
BD-India trade thru Benapole resumes after 5-day suspension


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft