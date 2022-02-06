BD-India trade thru Benapole resumes after 5-day suspension

Exports and import between Bangladesh and India have resumed through Benapole land port on Saturday, after a 5-day suspension caused by an indefinite strike enforced by India's Petrapole port users.

The indefinite strike was called off after Border Security Force and the Petrapole Land Port Authority had several meetings with six organisations using Petrapole port including transport agency, truck workers' union, C&F agent staff welfare association and tank lorry association.

In protest of various harassment by the land port manager at Petrapole, port users' organisations, including the C&F Agent Staff Association, the Transport Association, and the Motor Workers' Union, called the strike on January 31.





















