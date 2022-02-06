‘IMF programme revival for Pakistan credit positive’

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5: Terming the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme 'credit positive' to help shore up foreign exchange reserves, the

Moody's Investor Service wondered if the government would sustain reform momentum after September 2022 as it enters the election mode.

In a statement, the New York-based rating agency said the disbursement of $1bn by the IMF "will partially offset pressures on foreign exchange reserves, while facilitating further financing from other official sources".

The rating agency said sustained progress on reforms areas - revenue, energy and state-owned enterprise sector - will not only raise economic productivity and competitiveness but also reduce contingent liability risks to the sovereign. "We believe Pakistan remains committed to advance other reforms under the IMF programme, likely unlocking further disbursements," Moody's said.

"However, beyond the expiry of the programme in September 2022, the government's ability to sustain reform momentum, particularly reforms aimed at further broadening its revenue base, or to commit to an immediate successor programme is uncertain given elections are scheduled to take place by late 2023," it added.

The statement said the fund disbursement was "credit positive, shoring up Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, which have faced significant pressures in recent months amid a sharp widening in the current account deficit as higher global oil and commodity prices contributed to a yawning goods trade deficit. -Dawn



















