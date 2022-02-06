Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘IMF programme revival for Pakistan credit positive’

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5: Terming the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme 'credit positive' to help shore up foreign exchange reserves, the
Moody's Investor Service wondered if the government would sustain reform momentum after September 2022 as it enters the election mode.
In a statement, the New York-based rating agency said the disbursement of $1bn by the IMF "will partially offset pressures on foreign exchange reserves, while facilitating further financing from other official sources".
The rating agency said sustained progress on reforms areas - revenue, energy and state-owned enterprise sector - will not only raise economic productivity and competitiveness but also reduce contingent liability risks to the sovereign. "We believe Pakistan remains committed to advance other reforms under the IMF programme, likely unlocking further disbursements," Moody's said.
"However, beyond the expiry of the programme in September 2022, the government's ability to sustain reform momentum, particularly reforms aimed at further broadening its revenue base, or to commit to an immediate successor programme is uncertain given elections are scheduled to take place by late 2023," it added. Believes Pakistan remains committed to advancing other reforms under IMF programme
The statement said the fund disbursement was "credit positive, shoring up Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, which have faced significant pressures in recent months amid a sharp widening in the current account deficit as higher global oil and commodity prices contributed to a yawning goods trade deficit.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank holds annual business conference
MBL Donates Tk 5 lac to SWAC
NRBC Bank wins RTV Krishi Padak-2022
US adds 467,000 jobs in Jan, far better than expected
IndiGo names co-founder and promoter Bhatia as MD
Argentina pays IMF $370mn in debt interest
Air India aircraft maintenance technicians threaten strike
BD-India trade thru Benapole resumes after 5-day suspension


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft