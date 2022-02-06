BRAC Bank takes record number of young graduates

BRAC Bank has appointed a record number of graduates under its signature recruitment initiative - Young Leaders' Programme (YLP), says a press release.

The bank has on-boarded a batch of 80 candidates to support the bank's massive business expansion plan. The leading private commercial bank has planned to double its business within next four years riding on its investment on people and technology.

This hiring came at a time when many businesses resorted to job-cuts and salary rationing in view of the pandemic. BRAC Bank has planned to recruit 2,000 more people in 2022 to expand its foothold across the country, a news that enthused the new graduates across the public and private universities. The bank's recent salary hike by up to 50% of its Officer to Senior Principal Grade officials has also generated huge enthusiasm among the job seekers.

With 7,800 Full-Time Employees (FTEs), BRAC Bank is one of the largest employers in the Bangladesh's banking industry and a major recruiters of talents.

The Young Leaders have been selected through a rigorous screening process involving a series of assessments including psychometrics, personality profiling and two-step interviews process conducted by professionals. In the run-up to the recruitment, BRAC Bank also organized a number of career talks with the leading universities of the country prior to this particular drive to aware the Young Leaders of the country.

The new talents will go through planned development interventions over next twelve months before they are deployed and placed in the real jobs. This intensive development is designed based on the learning method of Princeton University, i.e., 70 | 20 |10 where these talents will get the opportunity to learn 70% of banking through experiential learning, 20% through relationship, i.e., through assigned coach, mentors and buddies whereas, 10% learning would be ensured through the different classroom training. Upon successful completion of one year, they will be placed in different functions based on their choice, stability and business need.

BRAC Bank family led by its Managing Director and CEO Mr. Selim R. F. Hussain gave a warm welcome to the new batch of talents at a ceremony on February 1, 2022 at its Head Office in Anik Tower, Tejgaon-Gulshan.

BRAC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim R.F. Hussain said: "BRAC Bank has achieved remarkable growth in the last few years and established itself as a torch bearer in good governance, transparency, ethics and compliance. With its corporate culture, brand value and people-care initiatives, the bank has been able to emerge as an employer of choice for the youth of our country."

He added, "We believe that people are the greatest assets of an organization. That is why we continue to hire the best talents and invest in people development. We believe we continuously need to inject new blood for new paradigm, ideas and energy in an organization that has ambitious growth plan. We will provide enabling work environment where people can learn, enjoy and make impact at the same time. We Young Leaders' Program is designed to bring out the latent potential of these 80 talents. We welcome them to the exciting journey ahead."





















