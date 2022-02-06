Business Events

Business Events

IFIL:Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) Chairman Hossain Mahmud presiding over the 148th meeting of the Executive Committee of the company at its head office at Tejgaon in Dhaka on Thursday last. Members of the committee Abul Quasem Haider, Mostanser Billa,. Afzalur Rahman and IFIL Managing Director (Current Charge) Maruf Mansur were present at the meeting.ACI Motors senior officials including Director Sales, Director (S&PD), Business Manager, Marketing Manager and other sections pose during a celebration organized to mark the highest ever record sales at ACI Center in the city recently. Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director, ACI Motors Ltd were present on the occasion through virtual platform.