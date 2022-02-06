Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF says it is ready to help Sri Lanka if asked

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5

WASHINGTON, Feb 5: The International Monetary Fund is ready to discuss "options" with Sri Lanka if the government asks for financial support, its mission chief for the island told AFP on Thursday.
The Covid-19 pandemic has had a disastrous impact on Sri Lanka's economy, which has been deprived of its tourism bonanza while workers' remittances from abroad have fallen sharply.
"While the IMF has not received a request for financial support from Sri Lanka, the staff stands ready to discuss options if requested," mission chief Masahiro Nozaki said in a written statement to AFP.
On Wednesday, Sri Lanka's finance minister announced the country had sought advice from the fund and was considering seeking an international bailout.
This "referred to an ongoing technical assistance mission by the IMF," Nozaki said Thursday.  
"The mission aims to strengthen the Macro Fiscal Unit at the Ministry of Finance and focuses on training staff at the Unit, as part of our capacity development activities," he added.  
"The mission is being conducted virtually until February 9," he said.  
The IMF continues to "closely monitor economic and policy developments in Sri Lanka," Nozaki added.
He said a fund team had visited Colombo in December last year as part of the annual bilateral discussions to review economic developments and policies.
A board meeting will be held at the end of February to review the latest economic data from the country.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank holds annual business conference
MBL Donates Tk 5 lac to SWAC
NRBC Bank wins RTV Krishi Padak-2022
US adds 467,000 jobs in Jan, far better than expected
IndiGo names co-founder and promoter Bhatia as MD
Argentina pays IMF $370mn in debt interest
Air India aircraft maintenance technicians threaten strike
BD-India trade thru Benapole resumes after 5-day suspension


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft