UCB Asset Management celebrates its 2nd anniv

UCB Asset Management has celebrated its 2nd anniversary at the corporate office of its' parent, United Commercial Bank at Gulshan, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Arif Quadri, Managing Director of United Commercial Bank and Chairman of UCB Asset Management attended the ceremony with other senior dignitaries from United Commercial Bank and its subsidiaries namely UCB Asset Management, UCB Investment, UCB Stock Brokerage, and UCB Fintech Company (UPAY).UCB Asset Management is the 2nd capital market subsidiary of United Commercial Bank and was established in 2020 with a pledge to offer superior fund management services to institutional and retail clients. Till date, UCB Asset Management has 2 open-end funds under management - one of them is a Shariah Compliant Fund that will be open for subscription on 13 February.