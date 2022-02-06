Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bank of India makes 47pc provision on Rs 1k cr loan to Future Retail

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5

MUMBAI, Feb 5: Bank of India has said that it has made 47% provisions on its Rs 1,078 crore to Future Retail after the company missed the payment deadline. The bank has said that the course of recovery action would be decided by bankers in 10 days, after the company comes back with its resolution plan.
Bank of India on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,027 crore for Q3 FY22, up 90% from Rs 541 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Announcing the results, MD & CEO Atanu Kumar Das said that the bank was aiming to grow its loan book by 8% in the current quarter.
The profits during the quarter would have been higher had it not been for a Rs 693 crore provision for bad and doubtful assets.
This included the provision on the Future Retail account, which went into default. On the recovery plans, V Anand, general manager, stressed assets said that the bank had an option to either pursue recovery through assets under SARFAESI (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act), insolvency proceedings or a one-time settlement.
Lenders have an exposure of over Rs 10,000 crore to Future Retail. Reliance Group and Amazon are currently fighting a legal battle to acquire the troubled retailer. With both parties keen on an acquisition, lenders are hopeful of a recovery.
Bank of India has seen a 5.4% increase in gross advances year on year, while its deposits have grown 10.7%. Global deposits stand at Rs 6.2 lakh crore, while advancs are Rs 4.4 lakh crore.
During the quarter the bank managed to recover Rs 1,309 crore from bad loans, while Rs 146 crore of loans were upgraded. It also fully provided for Rs 4,900 crore of loans during the quarter. After adding fresh slippages of Rs 1,760 crore (including Future Retail) the bank's gross NPAs stood at Rs 45,760 crore as compared to Rs 54,997 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank holds annual business conference
MBL Donates Tk 5 lac to SWAC
NRBC Bank wins RTV Krishi Padak-2022
US adds 467,000 jobs in Jan, far better than expected
IndiGo names co-founder and promoter Bhatia as MD
Argentina pays IMF $370mn in debt interest
Air India aircraft maintenance technicians threaten strike
BD-India trade thru Benapole resumes after 5-day suspension


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft