Bank of India makes 47pc provision on Rs 1k cr loan to Future Retail

MUMBAI, Feb 5: Bank of India has said that it has made 47% provisions on its Rs 1,078 crore to Future Retail after the company missed the payment deadline. The bank has said that the course of recovery action would be decided by bankers in 10 days, after the company comes back with its resolution plan.

Bank of India on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,027 crore for Q3 FY22, up 90% from Rs 541 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Announcing the results, MD & CEO Atanu Kumar Das said that the bank was aiming to grow its loan book by 8% in the current quarter.

The profits during the quarter would have been higher had it not been for a Rs 693 crore provision for bad and doubtful assets.

This included the provision on the Future Retail account, which went into default. On the recovery plans, V Anand, general manager, stressed assets said that the bank had an option to either pursue recovery through assets under SARFAESI (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act), insolvency proceedings or a one-time settlement.

Lenders have an exposure of over Rs 10,000 crore to Future Retail. Reliance Group and Amazon are currently fighting a legal battle to acquire the troubled retailer. With both parties keen on an acquisition, lenders are hopeful of a recovery.

Bank of India has seen a 5.4% increase in gross advances year on year, while its deposits have grown 10.7%. Global deposits stand at Rs 6.2 lakh crore, while advancs are Rs 4.4 lakh crore.

During the quarter the bank managed to recover Rs 1,309 crore from bad loans, while Rs 146 crore of loans were upgraded. It also fully provided for Rs 4,900 crore of loans during the quarter. After adding fresh slippages of Rs 1,760 crore (including Future Retail) the bank's gross NPAs stood at Rs 45,760 crore as compared to Rs 54,997 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.


























