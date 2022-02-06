

Nagad-Rokomari Online Book Fair opens with discount

The Nagad-Rokomari Online Book Fair will continue till February 28 next.

Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk, Bangladesh Knowledge and Creative Publishers Association President Farid Ahmed'Onnorokom' group Chairman Mahmudul Hasan Sohag, Chairman of the 'Onnorokom' group also attended the event conducted by Ratul Khan.

Inaugurating the Nagad-Rokmari Book Fair Junaid Ahmed Palak said: "Nagad was inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister three years ago on March 26. In digital Bangladesh within a very short period of time Nagad is playing an important role to set up a knowledge based and cashless society.'

He said: "I am inviting you all to attend Nagad-Rokomari book fair. Buy books and send books as gifts. Because book is the best gift in the world. Till now if we give books to our friends and neighbors as gifts they get excited. No other gift is as special as book."

State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak said: "Yesterday I cashed in money in my Nagad wallet to get special discounts in the Nagad-Rokomari book fair."

It is to be mentioned here that customers will avail upto 20% instant cashback upon purchasing their desired books through making payment via Nagad gateway.

Nagad came up with this unique offer to allow all book lovers to buy the book of their choice at an affordable and profitable price, says a press release.

Book buyers will be able to enjoy the offer more than once by fulfilling all the terms and conditions of the 20 per cent cashback offer. Under this offer, customers can enjoy instant cashback of up to 20 per cent or a total of BDT150 only if they purchase books from Rokomari websites and make payment through 'Nagad' gateway.

The cashback offers, however, will not be valid if the payment is done via the 'Nagad' app or USSD (* 167 #). Customers must have an active Nagad account to enjoy the offer.

On the occasion Tanvir A. Mishuk said: "We did not want to miss the opportunity to be with Rokomari.com's online book fair. In order to avoid the risk of human health due to the Corona Pandemic, organizations like Rokomari.com helping people to get their desired books easily through 'Nagad' payment. As a result, people can participate in the fair without risking their health."

Mahmudul Hasan Sohag said: "At present above 79 thousand books are available in Rokomari. Above eight thousand publishers are enlisted with us. We are doing this event to connect the readers, who are far away from Dhaka. In this tough time of COVID our book fair can also ensure the health safety of the readers."







Nagad-Rokomari Online Book Fair 2022 began for book enthusiasts on Thursday through a virtual event attended by Information and Communication Technology State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak.The Nagad-Rokomari Online Book Fair will continue till February 28 next.Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk, Bangladesh Knowledge and Creative Publishers Association President Farid Ahmed'Onnorokom' group Chairman Mahmudul Hasan Sohag, Chairman of the 'Onnorokom' group also attended the event conducted by Ratul Khan.Inaugurating the Nagad-Rokmari Book Fair Junaid Ahmed Palak said: "Nagad was inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister three years ago on March 26. In digital Bangladesh within a very short period of time Nagad is playing an important role to set up a knowledge based and cashless society.'He said: "I am inviting you all to attend Nagad-Rokomari book fair. Buy books and send books as gifts. Because book is the best gift in the world. Till now if we give books to our friends and neighbors as gifts they get excited. No other gift is as special as book."State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak said: "Yesterday I cashed in money in my Nagad wallet to get special discounts in the Nagad-Rokomari book fair."It is to be mentioned here that customers will avail upto 20% instant cashback upon purchasing their desired books through making payment via Nagad gateway.Nagad came up with this unique offer to allow all book lovers to buy the book of their choice at an affordable and profitable price, says a press release.Book buyers will be able to enjoy the offer more than once by fulfilling all the terms and conditions of the 20 per cent cashback offer. Under this offer, customers can enjoy instant cashback of up to 20 per cent or a total of BDT150 only if they purchase books from Rokomari websites and make payment through 'Nagad' gateway.The cashback offers, however, will not be valid if the payment is done via the 'Nagad' app or USSD (* 167 #). Customers must have an active Nagad account to enjoy the offer.On the occasion Tanvir A. Mishuk said: "We did not want to miss the opportunity to be with Rokomari.com's online book fair. In order to avoid the risk of human health due to the Corona Pandemic, organizations like Rokomari.com helping people to get their desired books easily through 'Nagad' payment. As a result, people can participate in the fair without risking their health."Mahmudul Hasan Sohag said: "At present above 79 thousand books are available in Rokomari. Above eight thousand publishers are enlisted with us. We are doing this event to connect the readers, who are far away from Dhaka. In this tough time of COVID our book fair can also ensure the health safety of the readers."