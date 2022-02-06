Canada shed jobs in January, first time in nine months

OTTAWA, Feb 5: Canada shed 200,000 jobs in January as reintroduced public health restrictions to slow the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant forced many businesses to close temporarily, a government agency showed Friday.

That pushed up the unemployment rate 0.5 percentage points to 6.5 percent, Statistics Canada said in a statement.

It was the first increase since last spring when the economy began to rebound and recover jobs lost in the pandemic upheaval.

The jobs data, commented Desjardins analyst Royce Mendes, "was worse than the consensus had predicted."

But he noted a bright spot: outside of high-touched sectors such as accommodation and food services, "employment actually held up well in January," with the goods sector adding jobs, for example. -AFP






















