

ICGAB elects new leaderships

Md. Mizanur Rahman Sarker and Shaikh Munwar Hossain have been elected Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively. ABM Masum Khan, Md. Monowar Hossain, Mohammad Ainur Rashid Dipu, Pallab Kumar Moholanobish, Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossain Chowdhury and Arif Ahmed were elected council members of the Institute. They were elected for three years.

Newly elected President Muhammad Mamunur Rashid sought the co-operation of all respected members for the development of the Institute. He called upon all professional accountants to work in unison to improve the quality of accounting profession.









