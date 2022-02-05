

Deepika Chowdhury Vice President of Rupayan Nari Kalyan Somity

Ingredients:

Milk - 1 Litre

Sugar - 150 gm (as per taste)

Cashews/ Pistachios (as per taste)

Raisins (as per taste)

Cardamom (as per taste)

Chinigura rice - 125 gm



Method:

1. Wash and wipe the rice and dry it on a plate and leave aside.

2. Heat milk in a large pan. Simmer till it is reduced to 3 quarters of its original volume.

3. Add a tbsp of ghee to the washed rice and mix it.

4. Add the rice to the milk.

Recipe

6. Continue cooking until milk is reduced to half its volume and starts thickening.

7. Now add the raisins, almonds, and chopped cashew nuts, green cardamom powder.

8. Remove from heat and add the rose water.

5. Use either cashews or Pistachios (or both as per taste) before eating.











Malai Chop

Ingredients:

Chana sweet (curd) - 2 cups

Flour - 1 tsp

Baking Powder - 1 pinch

Sugar - 3 cups

Water - 6 cups

Milk - 1.5 liters

condensed milk--1/2 cup

Recipe



Method:

1.At first, chana sweet (curd), flour and baking powder needs to be mixed and prepared for shaping.

2. Now take small portion of chhana and make it cylindrical shape chop. After preparing all chops, cover it with moist cloth. Make sure there is no cracks in the chop.

3. Meanwhile in a vessel mix the sugar and water and let it boil at medium- high temperature. After dissolving sugar, put all chops in the sugar syrup. Cover it with lid and boil it for 10 mins. After 10 mins chops will be double in size. Rest it for another 10 mins.

4. In another pan pour 500 ml milk and wait for boiling. Once the milk comes to a boil, lower the flame and continue to stir the milk at regular intervals. After 15 mins add condensed milk, saffron and mix it.

5. After 15 mins the milk will thicken to desired consistency, take out the cooled chops from the sugar syrup, squeeze and flatten with your hands. Transfer the balls to thickened milk. Stir it very gently.

6. Boil it for another 10 mins. Switch off the flame. Allow to absorb the milk for 1-2 hrs. Garnish with some pistachios and serve it. Malai chop is ready to eat. PayeshIngredients:Milk - 1 LitreSugar - 150 gm (as per taste)Cashews/ Pistachios (as per taste)Raisins (as per taste)Cardamom (as per taste)Chinigura rice - 125 gmMethod:1. Wash and wipe the rice and dry it on a plate and leave aside.2. Heat milk in a large pan. Simmer till it is reduced to 3 quarters of its original volume.3. Add a tbsp of ghee to the washed rice and mix it.4. Add the rice to the milk.5. Put in the sugar when the rice is slightly tender.6. Continue cooking until milk is reduced to half its volume and starts thickening.7. Now add the raisins, almonds, and chopped cashew nuts, green cardamom powder.8. Remove from heat and add the rose water.5. Use either cashews or Pistachios (or both as per taste) before eating.Malai ChopIngredients:Chana sweet (curd) - 2 cupsFlour - 1 tspBaking Powder - 1 pinchSugar - 3 cupsWater - 6 cupsMilk - 1.5 literscondensed milk--1/2 cupPinch strands of saffronMethod:1.At first, chana sweet (curd), flour and baking powder needs to be mixed and prepared for shaping.2. Now take small portion of chhana and make it cylindrical shape chop. After preparing all chops, cover it with moist cloth. Make sure there is no cracks in the chop.3. Meanwhile in a vessel mix the sugar and water and let it boil at medium- high temperature. After dissolving sugar, put all chops in the sugar syrup. Cover it with lid and boil it for 10 mins. After 10 mins chops will be double in size. Rest it for another 10 mins.4. In another pan pour 500 ml milk and wait for boiling. Once the milk comes to a boil, lower the flame and continue to stir the milk at regular intervals. After 15 mins add condensed milk, saffron and mix it.5. After 15 mins the milk will thicken to desired consistency, take out the cooled chops from the sugar syrup, squeeze and flatten with your hands. Transfer the balls to thickened milk. Stir it very gently.6. Boil it for another 10 mins. Switch off the flame. Allow to absorb the milk for 1-2 hrs. Garnish with some pistachios and serve it. Malai chop is ready to eat.