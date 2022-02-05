Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 February, 2022, 11:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

Deepika Chowdhury Vice President of Rupayan Nari Kalyan Somity

Deepika Chowdhury Vice President of Rupayan Nari Kalyan Somity

Payesh
Ingredients:
Milk - 1 Litre
Sugar - 150 gm (as per taste)
Cashews/ Pistachios (as per taste)
Raisins (as per taste)
Cardamom (as per taste)
Chinigura rice - 125 gm

Method:
1. Wash and wipe the rice and dry it on a plate and leave aside.
2. Heat milk in a large pan. Simmer till it is reduced to 3 quarters of its original volume.
3. Add a tbsp of ghee to the washed rice and mix it.
4. Add the rice to the milk.
Recipe

Recipe

5. Put in the sugar when the rice is slightly tender.
6. Continue cooking until milk is reduced to half its volume and starts thickening.
7. Now add the raisins, almonds, and chopped cashew nuts, green cardamom powder.
8. Remove from heat and add the rose water.
5. Use either cashews or Pistachios (or both as per taste) before eating.





Malai Chop
Ingredients:
Chana sweet (curd) - 2 cups
Flour - 1 tsp
Baking Powder - 1 pinch
Sugar - 3 cups
Water - 6 cups
Milk - 1.5 liters
condensed milk--1/2 cup
Recipe

Recipe

Pinch strands of saffron

Method:
1.At first, chana sweet (curd), flour and baking powder needs to be mixed and prepared for shaping.
2. Now take small portion of chhana and make it cylindrical shape chop. After preparing all chops, cover it with moist cloth. Make sure there is no cracks in the chop.
3. Meanwhile in a vessel mix the sugar and water and let it boil at medium- high temperature. After dissolving sugar, put all chops in the sugar syrup. Cover it with lid and boil it for 10 mins. After 10 mins chops will be double in size. Rest it for another 10 mins.
4. In another pan pour 500 ml milk and wait for boiling. Once the milk comes to a boil, lower the flame and continue to stir the milk at regular intervals. After 15 mins add condensed milk, saffron and mix it.
5. After 15 mins the milk will thicken to desired consistency, take out the cooled chops from the sugar syrup, squeeze and flatten with your hands. Transfer the balls to thickened milk. Stir it very gently.
6. Boil it for another 10 mins. Switch off the flame. Allow to absorb the milk for 1-2 hrs. Garnish with some pistachios and serve it. Malai chop is ready to eat.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Kay Kraft’s Falgun collections
Chinese New Year celebration @ Radisson Blu Dhaka
Falgun collection at Bishwo Rang
Striking Falgun attire
Shawl still an adorable winter dress to wear
Recipe
Salt: Limit Your Intake


Latest News
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Argentina pays IMF $370 mn in debt interest
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
Manchester United knocked out of FA Cup
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Zuckerberg lost $29 bln in one day
Dhaka Abahani, Saif SC off the mark with winning starts
BCB warned Shahzad for smoking in SBNCS
Boy commits suicide for barring to play games in mobile phone
Most Read News
Putin arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics
Food blogger dies on duty at Ctg port
US general says IS chief did not fight, was offered chance to surrender
580 test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
LPG becomes pricer
Two arrested for gang-rape of Thakurgaon school girl
Lethal US raid on IS encounters a doll, crib, bomb, bullets
IS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid: US
Putin, Macron hold phone call on Ukraine, Russia's security guarantees
'Sold' newborn to pay hospital bill is reunited with mother
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft