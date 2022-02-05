Kay Kraft’s Falgun collections

There is an array of styles too, kurtis, tops, sarees, shalwar kameezs and skirts for women, panjabi, coatie and shirts for men, and of course panjabis and frocks for children.



What's more, there are also "family sets" where clothes for all members including parents and children are made to match as a coordinated set. The lifestyle section offers colourful masks and jewellery too. Head to your nearest Kay Kraft outlet to buy your Falgun dress now, or log in at KayKraft.com.

The well-known fashion house Kay Kraft has launched its new collection ahead of the joint festivities of Falgun and Valentine's Day celebrations in February. The collection features clothes specially catered to the occasions as well as those fit for use all through the year. There is something for everybody- men and women of all ages, as well as children.Clothes from the collection features ikkat, floral, geometric and textured designs on ready to wear items stitched in cotton, silk, linen, half-silk, two-tones and voiles, embellished with embroidery, screen print, digital print and tie-dye on lemon yellows, mustards, violets, purples and copper tones, maroon, marigold, java green, parrot green and magenta, among others..