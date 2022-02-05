Video
Saturday, 5 February, 2022, 11:49 AM
Home Life & Style

Chinese New Year celebration @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

The Chinese New Year today welcomed the Year of the Tiger! The Chinese New Year is a family affair, a time of reunion and thanksgiving, immersed in many traditions and themes of good luck, fortune, happiness, wealth and longevity.
To celebrate this special occasion, Radisson Blu Dhaka is set to serve a flavoursome Chinese themed buffet dinner at Water Garden Brasserie from 31 January to 8 February, 2022, starting at 6:30PM to 11:00PM.
The Hotel's iconic octagon shaped lobby and Water Garden Brasserie with Chinese lucky red artefacts and beautiful flower displays featuring red flowers and festive lanterns adoring all areas to symbolise good luck and prosperity and bringing a Chinese traditional festive look.  
Diners can experience the taste of authentic, modern Cantonese, Sichuanese and Hainanesecuisines from various Chinese provinces. The food items such as Dumpling Noodles, Beijing Roast Duck, Live Assorted Dim Sum Station, Whole Chinese Steamed Fish Station, Kung Pao Chicken and Sichuan Style Lamb, Chinese Fried Rice, Crispy Chicken with Molten Dry Chili, Hunan Styled Fish and many other culinary treats will be presented to the guests at the multi cuisine restaurant.
A special Chinese New Year Tea will be served featuring a distinctively festive flavour and will showcase special Chinese teas.
The Chinese buffet spread will feature exclusive starters, salads, main courses and an exotic sweet corner too.


