Falgun collection at Bishwo Rang

Saturday, 5 February, 2022, 11:49 AM
Home Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Life & Style Desk

Just as winter is leaving and nature makes ready for spring, Bishwo Rang brings its patrons its new Falgun collection, to celebrate the season of colours. The collection includes colourful sarees, panjabis, kurtis, three-piece suits, fotua and shirts.
Natural elements and shapes have been adapted into geometric patterns to create designs on readymade clothes made with cotton, muslin, half silk and khadi, to allow for comfort in the warming weather. The collection features embroidery, block prints, appliques, cutwork, screenprint etc. on a host of vibrant colours and new and unique styles fit for a spring celebration. Visit any Bishwo Rang outlet to grab your favourite today.


