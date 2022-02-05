Striking Falgun attire



Falgun comes with a refreshing fragrance, brining up a joyful mood. And the nature also got a fresh breath of life after the dryness of the winter season. After a long epidemic period, all we are craving for the comfort of being with our loved ones, some colors and the excitement of being in nature again. Taking that in inspiration, Le Reve, one of the leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country, has come up with a completely new collection that expresses this hope, aspiration and joy through colors, patterns and prints. The title of which is Exotic Falgun Collection: The spring is in the air.Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve says, the collection is not just a gush of bright colors. We want to spread the message of exuberance through the collection. That is why we had to design very precisely and ensure the motif and prints are keeping the joy of the festivity alive. The collection is designed to be worn at any event, every day, even in the office.She added that the Exotic Falgun Collection will feature eye-catching prints named pastoral fantasy, shadow botany, marble structures, symmetric and digital dye-effects which are inspired by civic nature. Also keeping the classic art and culture in mind, Le Reve has come up with some special motifs from the classic mosaic art - which will captivate men and women alike. She also states that Le Reve will continue combining the current trend and timeless motifs in the near future as well.The color palette features Sky and Dust Blue, Teal, Lavender, Lucid, Maroon, Orange, Red, Moss Green, Beige, Brown, Dusty Pink and Dye Shade. The use of Cotton, Remy Cotton, Twill, Viscose, Linen, Faille, Crepe Silk, Knit, Muslin and Georgette is noticeable throughout the collection.Women'sKeeping pace with world fashion, the Midlength Tunic has a great impact on Le Reve's Exotic Falgun Valentine Collection. The perfect box and reverse plats, smock, tassel, layer, frill, wide-cut hem and piping accessories add a special dimension to these tunics. The combination of east and west with kaftan and kimono neckline will impress the customers as well. There are salwar kameez sets including sharara, skirts and wide-leg palazzos, single shirts, shirts, tops, embroidered muslin and cotton. Some unique styles have been added to Le Reve's popular jumpsuit segment. The brand has designed a special capsule for tunics, shirts and jumpsuits highlighting butterfly motifs.Another key feature of the Falgun-Valentine collection for women is comfort. This new collection from Le Reve has transformed the trend of loungewear into a modern pattern. The use of loose sleeves, wide hem, frills, pleats and panels has created special ventilation in garments. Any bodyshape, including pregnant mothers, will find the best look of the season along with comfort in this special collection.Men'sAlmost all Bengali man looks incomplete without a special Punjabi in the Falgun festival. But how many people buy Punjabi for one day? So in this Falgun collection, Le Reve has designed a Punjabi that can be worn throughout the spring. This year's special feature is the floral print that matches the civic culture. There is a classic Kabli Punjabi capsule that will make you look unique both in Falgun and in all casual gatherings. Cotton, twill, jacquard and viscose fabrics have been used for these printed, embroidered and embroidered Punjabis.Le Reve has worked with pastoral fantasy prints for casual shirts. The main feature of this print is that the motifs and colors of this print look great even in the office. The new t-shirt, the color and the motif of the Henley t-shirt also have a touch of Falgun.