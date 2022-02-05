Ways to get rid of it

Video
Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Desk

Thought you're safe from acne onslaught just because its winter? That's a wrong assumption that many people make. There are several reasons for acne in the cold season. For starters, the outside chill makes our skin extremely dry, making it prone to acne. Sometimes, the dandruff caused by dry hair can also cause it. Another major reason for acne breakout in this season, is when you wash your face regularly with hot water which removes the protective layer on the skin along with moisture. So, if you want to save your skin from acne this season, then follow these  steps.
Clean pillowcases- Your hair and skin tend to be dry in winters and tend to secrete oil on your pillowcases. This is one of the most unknown reasons why people get acne in this season. Change your pillow covers every two days. This will help to keep your skin clean.
Moderate exfoliation- There is no harm in exfoliating your skin in winters. Exfoliate your skin 2-3 times in 10 days and no more than that. This prevents dead skin formation that can block your pores. Too much scrubbing can make your skin dry and cause acne.
Moisturise daily- You simply cannot do without moisturising your skin. Opt for an oil based non-clogging moisturiser. Also rather than using a moisturizing cream use a gel or foam. Creams can clog pores.
Hydration- Just because you don't feel thirsty in winters doesn't mean that you don't need to drink adequate water as per your body's requirement. Water helps to flush out unwanted oxidants from the skin and keeps it healthy.
Cleaning ritual- Use mild water, rather than hot water to clean your face. Hot water tends to rob your skin of essential oils and make it dry. Use gentle cleansers that won't strip your skin of natural moisture. And use it once a day.


