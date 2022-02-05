

Cancer survivor Shammy Wadud

NGO worker or traveller is not just only one identity of here. Shammy Wadud is the President of Bangladesh's United Nations Youth and Students Association, Managing Director of Mykare Bangladesh and Ambassador of Couchsurfing Bangladesh. Apart from being a traveller, she is a social activist, Latin dancer, yogi, media personality, and Positive Lifestyle Ambassador. She has travelled extensively worldwide, visiting over 700 cities across five continents.

It all began in 2017 when her mother was hospitalized. Out of convenience and self-concern, Shammy got herself a check-up at the same time. Doctors found aggressive ovarian cysts in her body.

Before she swallowed the news, her belly alarmingly swelled, and doctors urged immediate treatment.

"They found a large cystic mass in my right ovary. Doctors said it needed to be removed. But the cost of surgery in Dhaka was much higher, and I was told it could be cheaper in India."

Yet that surgery seemed like a distant dream as the passports of her family members were expired. And more importantly, she was almost out of money. It was almost serendipitous that she had previously worked with Apollo Hospitals Chennai, whose doctors asked her to fly alone and promised to take care of her, stressing that any delay could be potentially fatal.

She flew to India and was admitted to Apollo Hospitals India, where she found the treatment was 1/4 of what it would have cost in Bangladesh. And even But things took a dark turn after the surgery; the doctors said ovarian Cancer had already started spreading through her body. After the first chemotherapy, she shorn her long, silken tresses and donated them. Showing a photograph of her when she was bald, she flashed a brilliant smile, and she said, "They were going to fall out anyway. I found no problem in being without hair. Do bald people not exist?"

Her family and friends visited her, providing a constant supply of compassion and support throughout her treatment. Not one of them brought up Cancer.

"They were empathetic, not sympathetic, and that made all the difference," Shammy said.

As the United Nations Youth and Students Association of Bangladesh president, she says she is in the second innings of her life, yearning to travel and see the world. Shammy remains under treatment. Though her Cancer remains at bay, its aggressive nature dictates it could strike anytime, anywhere.

"If it comes back, I will not survive without timely treatment."

"These notes, these photos, they soothe me. Every morning when I wake up, the sight of them fills me up with positivity. I am thankful for every day in my life," she said with a twinkle in her eyes.

She studied broadcasting at the Ecole de Cinema. And she continues to study Social Science at Times University and Science of Happiness at Yale University. She has 10 years of experience as a broadcaster with some of the most well-known television networks, including Channel i.

Shammy says, when a crisis comes in life, don't be afraid. Sometimes a crisis comes as an opportunity in life. My Cancer came into my life, and I have discovered all the real treasures in my life, my real friends. I endured Cancer and started a medical tourism company out of my experience and network to support all the people who need our support with no additional cost to them.

