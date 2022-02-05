Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 February, 2022, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Touch me not,Mimosa is my name!

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Mahbubar Rahman

Amidst shame is gone with the wind
Long time ago,
Amid some humans with no shame
Flaunt in pride for being without shame;
Mimosa leaves still uphold the flambeau of shyness
In the wilderness of nature.

Born uncared without a silver spoon
In the wilderness bearing cluster of flowers and leaves
With greenery abound;
Mimosa leaves wallow on the ground in summer breeze
Keeping their leafy eyes wide open,
Casting focus on the sublime beauty of nature
Till such time curtain of darkness fall
With Sun going down
In the avalanche of west skies.  

As 'touch me not' is their theme song,
With amatory gesture
They hung down in immense shyness
Curling their leafy eyes at once,
Like bashful newly-wed-bride lowering their veils
Even if they are feather touched
Causing an electrifying effect.

Human walking the highway
With all wonders of 'Civilized' splendor
Shed-off priceless fabrics of shame
Forgetting about shame being
A precious ornament of human life.

Mimosa leaves growing in wasteland of nature
Remind 'civilized' humans
Living in concrete jungle,
About how ethereal it is
To stay shameful after doing wrongs.
 
Alas! humans with no shame
Seldom lend their ears
To the call of Mimosa leaves and flowers
Bloom in the greenwood
And waste their sweetness in the wasteland yard
With whimpers that never reach
The deaf ear of some shameless humans.                                               

The poet is a former Civil Servant



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Touch me not,Mimosa is my name!
THANK YOU TEACHER!   
The Secret Catacomb of Natore Rajbari
The Jungle of Tall Grass
Frosty Maiden
Jingle Drops
Three rhymes of Masum Habib
The University Days


Latest News
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Argentina pays IMF $370 mn in debt interest
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
Manchester United knocked out of FA Cup
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Zuckerberg lost $29 bln in one day
Dhaka Abahani, Saif SC off the mark with winning starts
BCB warned Shahzad for smoking in SBNCS
Boy commits suicide for barring to play games in mobile phone
Most Read News
Putin arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics
Food blogger dies on duty at Ctg port
US general says IS chief did not fight, was offered chance to surrender
580 test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
LPG becomes pricer
Two arrested for gang-rape of Thakurgaon school girl
Lethal US raid on IS encounters a doll, crib, bomb, bullets
IS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid: US
Putin, Macron hold phone call on Ukraine, Russia's security guarantees
'Sold' newborn to pay hospital bill is reunited with mother
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft