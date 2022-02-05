|
Touch me not,Mimosa is my name!
|
Amidst shame is gone with the wind
Long time ago,
Amid some humans with no shame
Flaunt in pride for being without shame;
Mimosa leaves still uphold the flambeau of shyness
In the wilderness of nature.
Born uncared without a silver spoon
In the wilderness bearing cluster of flowers and leaves
With greenery abound;
Mimosa leaves wallow on the ground in summer breeze
Keeping their leafy eyes wide open,
Casting focus on the sublime beauty of nature
Till such time curtain of darkness fall
With Sun going down
In the avalanche of west skies.
As 'touch me not' is their theme song,
With amatory gesture
They hung down in immense shyness
Curling their leafy eyes at once,
Like bashful newly-wed-bride lowering their veils
Even if they are feather touched
Causing an electrifying effect.
Human walking the highway
With all wonders of 'Civilized' splendor
Shed-off priceless fabrics of shame
Forgetting about shame being
A precious ornament of human life.
Mimosa leaves growing in wasteland of nature
Remind 'civilized' humans
Living in concrete jungle,
About how ethereal it is
To stay shameful after doing wrongs.
Alas! humans with no shame
Seldom lend their ears
To the call of Mimosa leaves and flowers
Bloom in the greenwood
And waste their sweetness in the wasteland yard
With whimpers that never reach
The deaf ear of some shameless humans.
The poet is a former Civil Servant