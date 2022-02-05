Touch me not,Mimosa is my name!

Amidst shame is gone with the wind

Long time ago,

Amid some humans with no shame

Flaunt in pride for being without shame;

Mimosa leaves still uphold the flambeau of shyness

In the wilderness of nature.



Born uncared without a silver spoon

In the wilderness bearing cluster of flowers and leaves

With greenery abound;

Mimosa leaves wallow on the ground in summer breeze

Keeping their leafy eyes wide open,

Casting focus on the sublime beauty of nature

Till such time curtain of darkness fall

With Sun going down

In the avalanche of west skies.



As 'touch me not' is their theme song,

With amatory gesture

They hung down in immense shyness

Curling their leafy eyes at once,

Like bashful newly-wed-bride lowering their veils

Even if they are feather touched

Causing an electrifying effect.



Human walking the highway

With all wonders of 'Civilized' splendor

Shed-off priceless fabrics of shame

Forgetting about shame being

A precious ornament of human life.



Mimosa leaves growing in wasteland of nature

Remind 'civilized' humans

Living in concrete jungle,

About how ethereal it is

To stay shameful after doing wrongs.



Alas! humans with no shame

Seldom lend their ears

To the call of Mimosa leaves and flowers

Bloom in the greenwood

And waste their sweetness in the wasteland yard

With whimpers that never reach

The deaf ear of some shameless humans.



The poet is a former Civil Servant

