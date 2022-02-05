Thank you teacher, for you had faith in me,

That you never gave up on me To teach a subject no matter how hard And always turned your classes to fun!

Thank you teacher, For you encouraged me to pronounce, Each word that I had feared, Would bounce out: Though my brain jumbled those You are the one who cleared those doubts!

Thank you teacher, For you enlightened the math subject That many fear so much, But, now we are no more concerned Because your jokes will never be heard, To fill up our heart!

Thank you teacher, For you are so kind But please don't mind, When we abused your kindness While Quizzes, That you make so easy But still we are so dumb!

Thank you teacher, For you are so friendly And you feel us so deeply: More than our thoughts can go so far!



Thank you teacher,

For you restricted us from faults And tried to perfect us all, You appeared in our lives like a super hero And thanks to you ,

for my handwriting to be improved!



Thank you teacher, For you taught us values of life And you make it loud enough To get though our ears, That we almost fail to get them out even as tears!

"Congrats you win! To advise your small failures And change it into the bright future of those students, Whom you have changed!"

Teacher bless us like angels Like no one, but sparkling greatness. "I want to thank you our principal 'Sister Miriam Perlewitz' For she gave us an unforgettable five hours To have a great time with our teachers, number one!



The poet is a student of class 6, BACHA English Medium School Farm Gate, Dhaka











