Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 February, 2022, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

THANK YOU TEACHER!   

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
ROZA RAHMAN

Thank you teacher, for you had faith in me,                                                                          
That you never gave up on me                                                                                                 To teach a subject no matter how hard                                                                                       And always turned your classes to fun!
Thank you teacher,                                                                                                 For you encouraged me to pronounce,                                                                     Each word that I had feared,                                                                                                                                          Would bounce out:                                                                                               Though my brain jumbled those                                                                              You are the one who cleared those doubts!
Thank you teacher,                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 For you enlightened the math subject                                                                                That many fear so much,                                                                                                          But, now we are no more concerned                                                                                   Because your jokes will never be heard,                                                                                                       To fill up our heart!                                                 
Thank you teacher,                                                                                                       For you are so kind                                                                                                                                                                        But please don't mind,                                                                                                      When we abused your kindness                                                                                                       While Quizzes,                                                                                                              That you make so easy                                                                                               But still we are so dumb!
Thank you teacher,                                                                                                                         For you are so friendly                                                                                                             And you feel us so deeply:                                                                                                                                More than our thoughts can go so far!                                                                                           

Thank you teacher,                                 
For you restricted us from faults                                                                                          And tried to perfect us all,                                                                                                                         You appeared in our lives like a super hero                                                                                                                        And thanks to you ,
for my handwriting to be improved!

Thank you teacher,                                                                                                   For you taught us values of life                                                                                              And you make it loud enough                                                                                       To get though our ears,                                                                                        That we almost fail to get them out even as tears!
"Congrats you win!                                                                                                                    To advise your small failures                                                                               And change it into the bright future of those students,                                          Whom you have changed!"
Teacher bless us like angels                                                                                         Like no one, but sparkling greatness.                                                                                              "I want to thank you our principal 'Sister Miriam Perlewitz'                                                    For she gave us an unforgettable five hours                                                                                                                              To have a great time with our teachers, number one!                                                                                                                                  
     
The poet is a student of class 6, BACHA English Medium School                                                                                                                             Farm Gate, Dhaka                                                                                                                                         


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Touch me not,Mimosa is my name!
THANK YOU TEACHER!   
The Secret Catacomb of Natore Rajbari
The Jungle of Tall Grass
Frosty Maiden
Jingle Drops
Three rhymes of Masum Habib
The University Days


Latest News
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Argentina pays IMF $370 mn in debt interest
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
Manchester United knocked out of FA Cup
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Zuckerberg lost $29 bln in one day
Dhaka Abahani, Saif SC off the mark with winning starts
BCB warned Shahzad for smoking in SBNCS
Boy commits suicide for barring to play games in mobile phone
Most Read News
Putin arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics
Food blogger dies on duty at Ctg port
US general says IS chief did not fight, was offered chance to surrender
580 test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
LPG becomes pricer
Two arrested for gang-rape of Thakurgaon school girl
Lethal US raid on IS encounters a doll, crib, bomb, bullets
IS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid: US
Putin, Macron hold phone call on Ukraine, Russia's security guarantees
'Sold' newborn to pay hospital bill is reunited with mother
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft