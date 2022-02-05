Chattogram going to have a Metro rail soon

CHATTOGRAM Feb 4: The Ministry of Local Government and Rural development (LGRD) has approved the proposal of the China Railway Construction Company Limited (CRCC) and Wihai International Economic and Technical Cooperative Company Limited of China for conducting a full length feasibility Study of introduction of Metro rail (Mass Rapid Transit, MRT) in the port city, Chattogram.

Engineer Rafiqul Islam, Cheif Engineer of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) told the Daily Observer that the Ministry also directed the CCC authority to sign a MOU (Memorandum Of Understanding).

In this connection, an expert team of CCC has been discussing the terms and conditions of the proposal, Rafiq said.

He also hoped that the MOU might be signed very soon. The LGRD Ministry

approved the proposal in the past week, he said.

Meanwhile the LGRD Ministry had taken the decision for introducing Metro rail in Chattogram in a meeting held on January 13 last at LGRD Ministry with LGRD and Cooperative Minister M Tajul Islam in the chair.

The Ministry further decided to connect Mirsarai Economic Zone and Anowara Economic Zone with the proposed Metro rail.

China Railway Construction Company Limited (CRCC) and Wihai International Economic and Technical Cooperative Company Limited of China have submitted their proposal for conducting a feasibility study on the project.

Those firms also committed to complete the the study within seven months of the approval.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the construction of a metro rail network in Chattogram city following the development of the rapid connectivity in the capital Dhaka to facilitate an easier and quicker commute.

The Prime Minister directed the officials to take up the metro rail project that will connect the port city's Shah Amanat Airport with the Chattogram Railway Station after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, or ECNEC, on January 4 last.

She also asked the officials to think about taking the metro rail connectivity to other major cities as well.

ThePrime Minister issued the instructions at a meeting over the implementation of multiple development projects under the Chattogram City Corporation authorities.

"Metro rail should not be limited only to Dhaka. The service should be available in Chattogram as well. It should be a national idea for all cities with old airports," Hasina said. Meanwhile, the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) had submitted a proposal for a detailed feasibility study to the ministry about a month ago.

Basosthan Engineers and Consultants Limited proposed three MRT lines in the port city after conducting the first feasibility study in 2019.

It estimated the cost to set up 54 kilometres of overhead railway tracks and 47 stations at Tk 850 billion.

The proposed MRT routes extended from the airport to Kalurghat, City Gate to Shah Amanat Bridge, and from Oxygen to AK Khan via Firingibazar and Panchlaish.

The study identified the expressway and Akhtaruzzaman flyover as obstacles to the construction of the proposed MRT line-1.