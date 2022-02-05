Video
Home Front Page

Putin unveils new gas deal with China

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

BEIJING, Feb 4: President Vladimir Putin unveiled a new Russian gas deal with China at a meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday, promising to increase Moscow's far east exports at a time when Putin is at odds with European customers over Ukraine.
Russia, already Beijing's
No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers.
"Our oilmen have prepared very good new solutions on hydrocarbon supplies to the People's Republic of China," Putin said in a meeting with Xi to discuss closer cooperation.
"And a step forward was made in the gas industry, I mean a new contract on supplying 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year to China from Russia's Far East," said Putin, who was in Beijing to attend the Winter Olympics.
Putin has accused the United States of stoking tensions over Russia's neighbour Ukraine, which seeks NATO membership. More than 100,000 Russian troops have amassed near the border with Ukraine. Western countries accuse Moscow of planning an invasion, which it denies.    -Reuters


