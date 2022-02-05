UN to address plastic pollution through global treaty

At the end of February, the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) will go for a challenging task through a landmark treaty to control worldwide plastic pollution. While most nations have agreed to participate, the scope and timing of such an agreement aren't settled, with many countries, environmental NGOs, and the plastics industry expressing widely different ideas as to what should be included.

But with media images of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, and of the world's most remote seaside beaches drowning in waste, everyone agrees that it's time to act: "The ever-increasing growth in the amount of plastics produced has led to a significant plastic waste generation that has outpaced society's ability to manage it effectively," a UN baseline report warned in 2020.

"Worldwide, at least 8.8

million metric tons of plastic waste enter the world's oceans each year - the equivalent of dumping a garbage truck of plastic into the sea every minute," concluded a key report by the US National Academy of Sciences (NAS) released in December.

In 2016, the US generated more plastic waste than any other country, exceeding that of all European Union (EU) member states combined, the report stated.

The US Congress commissioned that NAS study, which suggested that the United States established a national strategy to cope with plastic waste by the end of 2022, with an assessment of progress by the end of 2025. The US currently lags behind the EU and Canada in setting plastic environmental guidelines, acknowledges Margaret Spring, who chaired the academy committee that produced the report. China banned plastic waste imports in 2018 and set a plan to phase out certain plastics by 2025.

Estimates vary, but UN figures assert that 500 billion plastic bags and 17 million plastic oil barrels are used annually. Some 13 million metric tons of plastic wind up in the oceans every year killing 100,000 marine animals annually.

Another UN report, released in October, warned that "plastic production has risen exponentially in the last decades. It now amounts to some 400 million tonnes per year. Yet only an estimated 12 per cent of plastics produced have been incinerated and only an estimated 9 per cent have been recycled. The remainder has either been disposed of in landfills or released into the environment, including the oceans. Without meaningful action, flows of plastic waste into aquatic ecosystems are feared to nearly triple from around 11 million tonnes in 2016 to around 29 million tonnes in 2040."

The UNEA will be considering two competing drafts to arrive at a framework. A more comprehensive one, sponsored by Rwanda and Peru, would try to cope with plastics pollution worldwide from production to disposal. The other, sponsored by Japan, focuses narrowly on oceans and end-of-use.

As representatives of the world's nations gather this month, plastic manufacturers and oil companies (which provide the petroleum-based raw materials to make plastics), will be taking an interest and want to participate in the hopes of influencing outcomes.





