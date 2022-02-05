Omicron infection rate high among young people: DGHS

Infection rate of Covid-19 among young people are rising due Omicron variant of coronavirus. Now people aged between 15 and 44 are getting affected highest in the pandemic.

But, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), those who are dying are mostly in their sixties.

Dhaka city and Dhaka division are the first in terms of infection rate. As of January 31, the infection rate in Dhaka city was 28 per cent and according to the latest estimate of February 3, the infection rate in Dhaka city was 23.56 percent.

Dhaka is followed by Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Barisal.

On January 25, there were 8,982 people affected by corona aged between 15 and 44 years. On January 26, 9,312 were 15 to 44 years old. On January 27, 9,201 were between the ages of 15 and 44. On January 28, 5,064 patients were between the ages of 15 and 44. Most of the victims were men.

Some 322 people died of Coronavirus last January. Besides, 140 people died from January 24 to 30. The number was 69 in the previous week. Deaths have almost doubled in a week.

Among the dead, 23.6 percent were between 61 and 70 years old and 20 per cent were between 71 and 80 years.

Prof Nazmul Islam, spokesman of the DGHS, said, "The new strain of coronavirus from South Africa could be even more contagious. For this reason, the DGHS has warned that there is no alternative to complying with health rules."

The new variant Omicron also had a sub-variant identified in 57 countries around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) already quoted various studies as saying that this sub-variant might be more contagious than others before.

Being more contagious means increase in the chances of harm. "So we have no scope of complacency. In order to prevent the number of patients from increasing in any way, we have to behave responsibly including following the hygiene rules."

If the number of patients continues to increase, it will put pressure on the entire health system, he added.

Abu Jamil Faisal, Member of the Public Health Advisory Committee, said, "More than 60 aged people are on the list of deaths due to coronavirus because they are already suffering from other complex diseases. Suffering from other illnesses makes it very difficult for them to survive."

It's not just a matter of wearing a mask. People have to maintain all hygiene rules. Local people's representatives will have to make people aware to wear masks and to maintain all hygiene rules.

No one is talking about their involvement. It did not say who would oversee it. Implementation is not the responsibility of the ministry alone. Other ministries and agencies have responsibilities.

They need coordination. "We have already seen that there is no benefit imposing lockdown. So the emphasis should be on wearing face mask and maintaining all hygiene rules. Infection cannot be prevented without proper restrictions," he noted.







