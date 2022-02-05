

Justice Nazmul Ahasan no more

He breathed his last at around 6.15am. Justice Ahasan was under treatment at the hospital with Covid-19 infection. He was recovering from the disease and was preparing to return home from the hospital, but his condition deteriorated suddenly two days ago, said Toufique Maruf, his brother. Justice Ahasan tested negative for Covid on Jan 29.

He was elevated to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on January 8 along with three other judges. The other three judges were Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M

Enayetur Rahim and Justice Krishna Debnath. Though the other three judges took the oath on that day, Justice Ahasan couldn't do it due to his illness.

President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique expressed profound shock at the death of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan.

In a condolence message, the head of the state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

In another message of condolence, the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Chief Justice also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Born on February 15 in 1955, Justice Ahasan was enrolled as a lawyer of the Appellate Division December 13, 2009.

He was appointed as the Additional Judge of the High Court Division on April 18, 2010, and was appointed Judge of the same division on April 15, 2012.

Justice Ahasan was taken to the Supreme Court premises for a funeral prayer session, before his final journey to his ancestral home in Barishal.







Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan, who was elevated to the Appellate Division from the High Court Division of the Supreme Court recently, died on Friday morning from post-Covid-19 complications at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital.He breathed his last at around 6.15am. Justice Ahasan was under treatment at the hospital with Covid-19 infection. He was recovering from the disease and was preparing to return home from the hospital, but his condition deteriorated suddenly two days ago, said Toufique Maruf, his brother. Justice Ahasan tested negative for Covid on Jan 29.He was elevated to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on January 8 along with three other judges. The other three judges were Justice Borhanuddin, Justice MEnayetur Rahim and Justice Krishna Debnath. Though the other three judges took the oath on that day, Justice Ahasan couldn't do it due to his illness.President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique expressed profound shock at the death of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan.In a condolence message, the head of the state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.In another message of condolence, the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.Chief Justice also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.Born on February 15 in 1955, Justice Ahasan was enrolled as a lawyer of the Appellate Division December 13, 2009.He was appointed as the Additional Judge of the High Court Division on April 18, 2010, and was appointed Judge of the same division on April 15, 2012.Justice Ahasan was taken to the Supreme Court premises for a funeral prayer session, before his final journey to his ancestral home in Barishal.