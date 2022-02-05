Covid: 30 more deaths, 9,052 new cases in 24hrs

The country recorded 30 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands 28,524. Some 9,052 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,844,828.

Besides, 6,282 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,587,374 and overall recovery rate at 86.04 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 22.95 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.58 per cent and the death rate at 1.55 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 39,726 samples.

Among the new deceased, 19 were men and 11 women. Seventeen deaths were reported in

Dhaka division while five in Chattogram, three in Sylhet, two in each Rajshahi and Khulna and one in Barisal division.

Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.7 million lives and infected over 385 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 287 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.











