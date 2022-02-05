Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 February, 2022, 11:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Showers usher in chill

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

The capital city experiences intermittent drizzle almost the whole day on Friday under the impact of depression in the Bay of Bengal causing sufferings to poor people, especially to those who depend on their daily labours. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The capital city experiences intermittent drizzle almost the whole day on Friday under the impact of depression in the Bay of Bengal causing sufferings to poor people, especially to those who depend on their daily labours. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Light to moderate showers with thunderstorms hit several parts of Bangladesh including northern districts Dinajpur, Kurigram, Tangail, Pabna early on Friday morning, triggering chilly weather conditions at many places.
Meanwhile it started drizzling in several places in Dhaka city after 12 pm , according to the met office.
Dinajpur weather office, for instance, recorded 30.4 millimeters of rainfall from 4 am to 9 am, prompting the district to shiver at 13 degrees Celsius.
The lowest temperature in the past 24 hours was recorded at 11.2 degrees in Tetulia upazila and the highest temperature at
29.3 degrees in Mongla, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
BMD, in a forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9 am, said, "Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions."
Besides, showers are likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.
Moderate to thick fog may also occur at places over the river basins of the southern part and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to Saturday morning, said the weather office. In an outlook for the next 72 hours, the weather department predicted that rainfall activity may eventually decrease.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chattogram going to have a Metro rail soon
Putin unveils new gas deal with China
UN to address plastic pollution through global treaty
New 'highly virulent' HIV strain found in Netherlands
Omicron infection rate high among young people: DGHS
Putin, Xi unveil alliance amid spiralling tensions with West
Justice Nazmul Ahasan no more
Covid: 30 more deaths, 9,052 new cases in 24hrs


Latest News
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Argentina pays IMF $370 mn in debt interest
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
Manchester United knocked out of FA Cup
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Zuckerberg lost $29 bln in one day
Dhaka Abahani, Saif SC off the mark with winning starts
BCB warned Shahzad for smoking in SBNCS
Boy commits suicide for barring to play games in mobile phone
Most Read News
Putin arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics
Food blogger dies on duty at Ctg port
US general says IS chief did not fight, was offered chance to surrender
580 test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
LPG becomes pricer
Two arrested for gang-rape of Thakurgaon school girl
Lethal US raid on IS encounters a doll, crib, bomb, bullets
IS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid: US
Putin, Macron hold phone call on Ukraine, Russia's security guarantees
'Sold' newborn to pay hospital bill is reunited with mother
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft