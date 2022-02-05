Video
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on FRiday called upon Austria to make larger investment in Bangladesh as its geographical location is convenient for it.
"Make investment in Bangladesh as the geographical location is convenient for it," she said when Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer phoned her at 4pm on Friday.
The two leaders held talks for around 10 minutes marking the Golden Jubilee of the diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Austria.
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told newsmen after the talks.
During the telephonic conversation, the Austrian chancellor expressed his desire to be a development partner of Bangladesh and develop financial relations
with Bangladesh.
The Prime Minister thanked the Austrian head of government for giving Bangladesh the Covid-19 vaccine while the chancellor assured Bangladesh of giving more vaccine in the future if required.
Karl Nehammer expressed his desire to visit Bangladesh while the Prime Minister also invited him to this end.    -BSS    


