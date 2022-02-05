

Edible oil price makes buyers head spin

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the New Year, when the edible oil traders' syndicate tried to increase the price of oil, the Ministry of Commerce rejected it.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi also said oil prices would not rise before February 8. However, traders have been selling oil at the enhanced price of Tk 8 per litre in the retail markets for the past one week, ignoring the government withdrawal.

At present the price of 5 litres of bottled soybean oil of all brands is priced at Tk 800. The price of one litre of oil is Tk 168. The price of 2 litres is Tk 334.

Meanwhile, low-income and low-middle-income people are finding it difficult to manage their household expenses after buying oil at higher prices in the market.

While visiting Kawran Bazar, Fakirapool Bazar, Khilgaon City Corporation Bazar, Goran Kitchen Market and Malibagh Railgate Kitchen Market of the capital this correspondent found the prices of edible oil are raising. The price of a litre of oil (printed on the label) of a new bottle has been fixed at Tk 168, which was earlier Tk 160. The price of a five-litre bottle of edible oil has been fixed at Tk 800, up from Tk 760 earlier.

Retailers, on the other hand, are selling loose edible oil at Tk 155 to Tk 160 per kg, up from Tk 150 to Tk 152 earlier. Palm oil is being sold at Tk 135 to Tk 140 per kg, which was Tk 130 to Tk 132 earlier.

A search of grocery stores revealed that not only edible oil prices, but mustard, rice brand, sunflower and other oils have also risen sharply. Mustard oil is being sold at Tk 295 to Tk 300 per litre depending on the brand. It was sold at Tk 280 to Tk 285 per litre in December.

Ahsan Habib, a resident

of Tilpapara, was buying a five-litre bottle of edible oil at the market. "Edible oil prices are skyrocketing," he said.

However, the Commerce Minister said in a meeting with traders that prices will not increase before February 6. But due to the increase in the price of the brand products, each five-litre can has to be bought for Tk 800.

He claimed failure to take effective measures to control inflation will push prices beyond the reach of the common man. One litre bottles are being sold in the retail market at Tk 168. But last month it was bought at Tk160.

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has hinted that the price of edible oil may rise further in the country.

He says edible oil is imported from Brazil. So if the price goes up there, the price of edible oil may go up again in the country.

He said sales of goods through OMS would be doubled during the month of Ramadan.

The Minister further said the market is being monitored to keep the prices of essential commodities within the purchasing power of the common people.

At present, the government has fixed bottled edible oil at Tk 160 per litre.

Traders have recently proposed to increase the price of edible oil by Tk 8 per litre. In that case the price of edible oil will be Tk 168 per litre in the retail market, the price of oil will be Tk 158 per litre and the price will be Tk 162 per litre at the distributor level.

However, the government did not approve the price hike proposal on January 6. The authorities have said the price of edible oil will not be increased till the integrated and uniform pricing system is finalized.

Mohammad Alamgir Parvez, proprietor of edible oil importer RM Trading at Kahtungang market in Chattagram, said per tonne palm of oil is being sold at Malaysian RM 5,200 [Tk 106,756] in the international market, which was sold for only RM 4,800 [Tk 98,544] two-three weeks ago.

Similarly, in the international market, especially in the US, edible oil were sold at US$1,320 per tonne two weeks ago. This is currently selling at $1,400.

He said the price of edible oil in the domestic market has gone up in the last two weeks due to the rise in prices in the international market.

However, Leyakat Ali, owner of Ajmer Trading, an edible oil trader in Khatunganj, said it was true that edible oil prices had risen in the international market. However, edible oil is being sold in the domestic market at a much higher price than what is being sold in the international market. This is very unusual.

TK Group is one of the leading edible oil importers in the country. Tariq Ahmed, director of operations of the group, said that the prices of daily necessities including edible oil depend on the booking price, demand and supply of imported goods. Freight charges on consumer goods imports have also increased over the past few months.

In the last one month, the price of edible oil in the international market has increased by one more point. As a result, the price of edible oil in the domestic market has increased one more point.







