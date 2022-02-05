World now looks at BD with admiration, says Dickson

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson has said the world, today, looks with admiration at what Bangladesh has achieved in its first half century.

The country has moved forward, a role model of positive transformation while continuing to grapple with political and governance challenges as a vibrant, independent nation, he said.

"I am happy to reflect on Bangladesh's transformation from "one of the world's poorest countries" into "one of the world's

fastest-growing economies" and the UK's part in that story," said the High Commissioner highlighting a new era of "Brit Bangla Bondhon".

He mentioned RMG powerhouse, a leading contributor to peace and security, especially as a provider of troops to UN peacekeeping missions, and one of the most influential global voices on climate change, as they have just seen at COP26 in Glasgow as some of the few achievements.

"The UK is proud to be a friend of Bangladesh through all this. We look forward to strengthening these bonds of kinship and culture through the dynamism of our strong people to people links, for the next 50 years and beyond," Dickson said in a message on the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh-UK's diplomatic relationship on Friday.

Modern links between the UK and Bangladesh include trade and investment, the British Bangladeshi contribution to the UK National Health Service, education, development, defence, culture, cricket and curry, he said, adding that they share a mutual vision of a modern 21st century partnership bound by strong historical ties. On this day, 50 years ago, the UK and Bangladesh established the diplomatic relationship.

On behalf of the UK, High Commissioner Dickson congratulated the people and the government of Bangladesh on this historic anniversary of a new era of "Brit-Bangla Bondhon".

As British High commissioner in Bangladesh, he feels proud that the UK played such a key role in Bangladesh's founding story. Before Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman set foot in his liberated homeland, his historic trip to the UK in January 1972 and his meeting with UK Prime Minister Edward Heath forged a new friendship and accelerated the recognition of Bangladesh as an independent nation. -UNB







