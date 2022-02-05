Video
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 4: A total of 539 people were detected positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours after testing 3,190 samples at 16 Covid-19 laboratories in the district.
The infection rate of the deadly virus hit almost 16.89 percent in the district till Friday morning.
With the diagnosis of 539 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 1,22,111 in the district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.
At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients rose to 1,01486 with the recovery of 406 more patients during the past 24 hours.
The average recovery rate currently stands at 83.11 percent in Chattogram city and district.
With no more new deaths recorded during the period, the fatality toll remains steady at 1,359.
A total of 3,971 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here, the sources added.    -BSS



