Consumers brace for a big hike in gas price amid dwindling supply

As gas pressure drops due to shortage of supply, consumers in many areas in the city are feeling the pinch of the crisis.

Many families just get an hour or so, usually early in the morning, to cook the entire day's meals: breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Many others don't even get a moment to light their gas burners from dawn to dusk.

In such a terrible condition, they said, proposal for raising gas price came to them as an absolute mockery.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, however, said he prefers only a 5-10 per cent hike in the prices of gas, particularly for the household consumers.

His comments came in the wake of state-run gas distributors' recent proposal to double the gas price for household customers.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the largest gas supply entity for Dhaka city and adjoining districts, in a release on January 12, informed the consumers will experience low pressure in gas supply for 10 days during 12-21 January due to technical reasons.

As per Titas website, the largest gas distribution entity's command area includes Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Narshingdi, Tangail, Manikganj, Mymensingh, Kishoreganj, Jamalpur, and Munshiganj where over 2.8 million consumers receive gas from the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company.

The notified 10 days are over, but the crisis still persists. In many areas, it hasaggravated.

Tanzila Hossain, a housewife in Tejgaon area in the city, said her family cooks the meals at mid-night as no gas is available during the day.

"This has really been a nightmare situation for us as we have to buy bread for the breakfast," she said adding, the family's expenditure increases when the income decreases due Covid-19 situation. "Normally, we used to do our breakfast with homemade breads," he said.

Ismail Hossain of Khulgaon's story is another painful one. A man from low income group, he had to buy a kerosene-oven to find a solution to nagging gas crisis.

"Now I have to spend money in two ways-paying regular bills of Tk 975 per month without consuming gas and spending more than Tk 1000 for buying kerosene", he said.

A furtherpathetic experience is of Mahbub Hossain in Jurain in south city. He said he had to purchase 12-kg LP gas cylinder to manage emergency situation as he receives no gas in day time.

My mother suffers from old-age disease and is unable to cook at mid-night, he said adding, so in most of the time, we have to buy readymade meals from restaurants spending Tk 5000 a month. -UNB







