icddr,b lab opens sample collection centre in Uttara

icddr,b Diagnostic Laboratories Thursday launched its sample collection centre in the city's Uttara area.

icddr,b's executive director Dr Tahmeed Ahmed and acting senior director of the Laboratory Sciences and Services Division Dr Dinesh Mondal inaugurated the sample collection centre on the third floor of SH Properties, House 35, in Sector 14.

The Uttara sample collection centre will operate from 7.30am to 7.30pm daily.

However, individuals willing to undergo test for Covid-19 will have to visit its Mohakhali Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tahmeed underscored the importance of quality and accessibility of laboratory tests for effective disease detection and treatment.

"icddr,b is committed to help strengthen the healthcare services of Bangladesh with its internationally accepted laboratory tests, which is the cornerstone of effective disease control and prevention efforts," he said.

On his part, Dr Dinesh said, "This sample collection centre will benefit not only the residents of Uttara but also those living in the nearby areas, including Tongi and Gazipur, in receiving icddr,b's reliable laboratory testing service and help in disease detection."

The funds generated from icddr,b's diagnostic service supports the free of cost treatment of more than 200,000 patients annually at icddr,b's two hospitals, located in Dhaka and Matlab upazila in Chandpur, respectively. icddr,b Diagnostic Laboratories is the first ISO15189 (Quality) and ISO15190 (Safety) accredited laboratory in Bangladesh. -UNB











