Saturday, 5 February, 2022, 11:45 AM
Letter To the Editor

Ensure safe food

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160

Dear Sir

Bangladesh has now achieved food self-sufficiency. But we still have a shortage. That is the lack of safe and nutritious food. Last Wednesday (February 2), Food Day was celebrated for the fifth time in the country.

This year the theme of the day is 'Principles of good health, safe food and hygiene'. This year's theme is very relevant to ensure food security. But getting it done quickly should be our main goal. But not just about safe food, in many cases we see only that we are dependent on the government. This is not right for us at all because the government alone cannot do the job. It is much more important for our people to come forward to ensure this. I think everyone should play a strong role in the movement to ensure safe food. Ensuring safe food is possible through public awareness and integrated participation.

 It is important to maintain food security and nutrition at every step from production to consumption to obtain safe food. Every person in the country is concerned with food security. For those who are involved in the production process, just as there is a need for awareness, for those who will suffer, safety is also an integral part.

Abul Bashar Meraz
Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh



